Kim LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Kim LLC increased its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. SK Growth Opportunities makes up 0.6% of Kim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kim LLC owned about 2.67% of SK Growth Opportunities worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,599,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SK Growth Opportunities by 49.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 199,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

SKGR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 50,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,420. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

