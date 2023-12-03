King Street Capital Management L.P. Takes $13.35 Million Position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,256,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,346,000. WeWork accounts for approximately 7.0% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned 2.45% of WeWork as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WeWork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 49.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WeWork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in WeWork in the first quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in WeWork by 44.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 760,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get WeWork alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

WeWork Price Performance

Shares of WE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 708,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.08. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $130.80.

WeWork Profile

(Free Report)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.