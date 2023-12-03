GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Stake Cut by Kim LLC

Kim LLC lessened its holdings in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in GigCapital5 were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the first quarter worth $777,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the second quarter valued at $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

Shares of GIA stock remained flat at $10.92 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

