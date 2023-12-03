Akaris Global Partners LP Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Akaris Global Partners LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 7.2% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.86. 2,897,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

