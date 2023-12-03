Kim LLC Makes New Investment in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Kim LLC owned 2.09% of Artemis Strategic Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $8,865,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 137.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 230,558 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,566. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

