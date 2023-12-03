Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 8,873 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi



Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

