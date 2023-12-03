Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 378.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.82 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

