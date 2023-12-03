Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.01 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 146.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Trading Up 2.7 %

NVR stock opened at $6,320.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,928.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,045.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,515.20 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

