Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $413.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,334. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.