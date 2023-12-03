Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FMC worth $72,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

