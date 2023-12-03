Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 26,496 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $69,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 8,827,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,421. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

