Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,786 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.43% of Agree Realty worth $90,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 732,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In related news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

