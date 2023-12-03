Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 1.01% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17,336.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 806,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 411,098 shares during the last quarter.

EEMX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 5,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,860. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EEMX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

