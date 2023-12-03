Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Oxford Industries worth $71,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.66. 241,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

