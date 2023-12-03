Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $90.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $90,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.53. 2,535,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.