Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $1.89 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 766,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

SLV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,107,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,940,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

