Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,913 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.57% of Avery Dennison worth $78,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 433,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $196.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

