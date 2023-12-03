Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,023 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.63% of Trimble worth $83,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,724. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

