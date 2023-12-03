Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $78.36 Million Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $78,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.01. 13,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,219. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.46 and its 200-day moving average is $203.33. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.29 and a 52 week high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $172,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 201 shares of company stock valued at $40,204. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.