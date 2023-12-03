Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 9,609 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 828,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.59% of Concentrix worth $66,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 39.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 376.8% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. 396,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,087.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

