Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $73,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 156,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 4.4 %

HAS stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 1,980,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.