Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of CVS Health worth $94,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.48. 7,094,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.