Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $86,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,381. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

