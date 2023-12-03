Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 130,707 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130,707 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 0.7% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.81% of Carlisle Companies worth $103,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $333,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.21. 289,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,928. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $289.12. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.62.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

