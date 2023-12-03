Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys New Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 281,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,952. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

