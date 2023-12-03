Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 329,444 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,444 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $96,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FSS traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

