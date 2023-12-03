Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $92.71 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,603 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Workiva were worth $92,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Workiva by 64.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 14,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC raised its position in Workiva by 168.7% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 76,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $76.72 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.