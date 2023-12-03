Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 4.3% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HGV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.