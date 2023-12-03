Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $252.61. The company had a trading volume of 893,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,115. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.23 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average of $240.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

