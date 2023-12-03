Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 1,287,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after buying an additional 533,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

