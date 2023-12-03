iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $461.13. 5,396,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

