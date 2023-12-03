Mangrove Partners Makes New $88,000 Investment in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNR)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

GODNR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,306. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

