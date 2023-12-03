ThornTree Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 5.8% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.32. 1,334,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

