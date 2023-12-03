MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Akaris Global Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 9.8% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $37,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $31.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,652.01. The company had a trading volume of 377,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,941. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,336.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,287.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

