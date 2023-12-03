ThornTree Capital Partners LP Invests $17.78 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 4.2% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.43% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ ASO traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

