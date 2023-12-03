Kim LLC Acquires 261,600 Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,600 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWEL. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 13.1% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 100.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.47 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

