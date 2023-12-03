Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rimini Street comprises 3.5% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Rimini Street worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 13.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RMNI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $286.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.15. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $28,635.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,861 shares in the company, valued at $168,999.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

