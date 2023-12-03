1,728 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $159.22. 3,446,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

