Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,114,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,991 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,424,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 448.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $87.88. 1,006,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,420. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

