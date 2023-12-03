ThornTree Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,149 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for approximately 4.6% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned 0.90% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $19,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. 1,473,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,724. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

