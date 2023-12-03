7,500 Shares in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. makes up 0.1% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth approximately $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,930. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $75.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

