Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 995,876 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

