Kim LLC Sells 552,000 Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Kim LLC reduced its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,000 shares during the period. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II accounts for about 0.6% of Kim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDB stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

