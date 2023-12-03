Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for 3.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,072,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $24.24. 8,134,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

