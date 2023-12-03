Kim LLC Purchases 651,182 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Kim LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,182 shares during the quarter. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I comprises approximately 0.9% of Kim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kim LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 873.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 104.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Down 76.0 %

Shares of JGGC stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. 3,840,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,746. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

