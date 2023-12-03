Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.