Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Moderna by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,821,000 after buying an additional 269,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

