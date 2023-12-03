Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,954 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

