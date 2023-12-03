Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 10,996 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SF opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

