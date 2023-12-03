Ossiam Purchases 5,977 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ossiam lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 267.6% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $5,649,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

